Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,583,000 after buying an additional 24,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 843,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

