Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average of $146.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

