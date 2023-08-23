Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 252 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.8 %

FCFS opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $105.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,325. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

