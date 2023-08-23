Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 91 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,185,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $425.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.