Analysts Offer Predictions for Invesco Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Invesco in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Invesco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.