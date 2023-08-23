Analysts Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target at $290.00

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KHNGY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 47.85% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

