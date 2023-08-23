Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $25.93

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KURA. Scotiabank began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

KURA stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $782.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.77. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after buying an additional 455,107 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after buying an additional 788,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

