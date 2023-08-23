Analysts Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target at $4.50

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen downgraded Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NKLA

Nikola Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $1.42 on Friday. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nikola news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,428 shares of company stock valued at $173,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,250,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 2,110,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.