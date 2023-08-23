Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target at $27.22

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $416.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

