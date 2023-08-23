Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $6.67

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RSKD

Riskified Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $731.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.