Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $47.00

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM opened at $28.33 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.38.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.