Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $47.00

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
TNDM opened at $28.33 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.38.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
