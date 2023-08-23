Analyzing BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Q2 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Q2 has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $598.83 million 3.19 -$108.98 million ($1.46) -22.39 BigBear.ai $155.01 million 1.35 -$121.67 million ($0.67) -2.00

This table compares Q2 and BigBear.ai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Q2 has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -14.08% -9.76% -3.35% BigBear.ai -55.14% -4,639.70% -43.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Q2 and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 1 3 9 0 2.62 BigBear.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Q2 presently has a consensus price target of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Q2’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Summary

Q2 beats BigBear.ai on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System to monitor and optimize end-user acquisition, engagement and retention, customize and extend the platform, and enhance operational efficiencies. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-based, real-time core processing BaaS platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

