Andrew Hurst Sells 15,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Andrew Hurst sold 1,510 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $24,326.10.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.2 %

PRDO stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.