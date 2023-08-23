Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.