Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 623,101 shares of company stock worth $42,290,219. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

