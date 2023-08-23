Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) COO Thomas Paul Muniz Sells 85,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,173,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 29th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,923 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 298,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 85.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

