Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,904,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 352,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.60.

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

