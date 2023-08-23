Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.66

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 3363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

