Arkos Global Advisors Sells 537 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arkos Global Advisors decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

