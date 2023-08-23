Arora Ashish Sells 1,200 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 1,200 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,327,634 shares in the company, valued at $22,112,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Arora Ashish sold 30,677 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $293,272.12.

On Monday, August 14th, Arora Ashish sold 30,194 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $304,657.46.

Cricut Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

Cricut Increases Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

