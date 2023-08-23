Ascent Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 162,417 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.