Asensus Surgical’s (ASXC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 258.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 444.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

