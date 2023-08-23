ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,503 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its stake in ATI by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 177,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in ATI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in ATI by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 211,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ATI by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in ATI by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 347,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 188,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ATI opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.