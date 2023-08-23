Atria Investments Inc Acquires 9,352 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97. The company has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

