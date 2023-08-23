Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118,544 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

