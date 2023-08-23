Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,625,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after purchasing an additional 285,871 shares during the period.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These 3 EV Stocks Approach Game-Changing Inflection Points
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- These 2 Stocks Help Put an Industrial Spin on AI
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Confident Consumers: 3 Stocks on the Rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.