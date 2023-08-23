Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,625,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after purchasing an additional 285,871 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

