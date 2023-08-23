Atria Investments Inc Has $3.69 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Commerce Bank raised its position in LKQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in LKQ by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of LKQ by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

