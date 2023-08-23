Atria Investments Inc Has $4.12 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 195.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

WM opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $161.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

