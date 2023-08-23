Atria Investments Inc Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

Novartis stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.