Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $351.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

