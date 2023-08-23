Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after buying an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $275.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

