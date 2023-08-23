Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 186,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

