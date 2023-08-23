Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 56.1% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $237,859,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.