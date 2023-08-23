Atria Investments Inc Sells 11,180 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

