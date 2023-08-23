Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,763 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

