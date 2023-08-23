Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMST opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
