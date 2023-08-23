Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.