Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Avinger had a negative net margin of 208.86% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

