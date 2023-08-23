B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 2,705 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 49.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 374,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $5,712,370. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $220.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.64. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

