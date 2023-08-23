B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $57,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,101,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,101,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $862,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $5,712,370. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $220.79 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

