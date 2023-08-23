B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.