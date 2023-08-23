B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 67.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $164.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.