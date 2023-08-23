B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.66 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IAC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after buying an additional 1,121,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,036,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,580,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.18. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

