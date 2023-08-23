B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.66 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in IAC in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

