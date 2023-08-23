B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.79 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $150,994,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

