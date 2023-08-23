B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

