B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 4,186 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,749.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,749.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,332 shares of company stock worth $32,563,763. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

