B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEX opened at $221.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.86. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

