B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 147 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,038 shares of company stock valued at $23,501,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $504.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

