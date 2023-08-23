B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.