Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $222.00 at Bank of America

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.47.

BIDU opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

